Larry R. Gilbert, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Sept. 9, 1946, in Paris, Texas, son of the late Evelyn and Lloyd Gilbert.

He graduated from Turner High School, Carrollton, Texas, and he worked at Siemans Mattress Factory, the School District in Carrollton and he was a Security Guard at the Millwood Golf Course in Ashdown, Arkansas. He was a lifelong wrestling fan, and an avid Chiefs fan, and he also enjoyed word search. He was a member of Faith United Baptist Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; step dad, Clevis Wright; and a sister, Patsy Bowman.

He married Shirley Burden on Sept. 1, 2000, and she survives of the home. Additional survivors include: sons, Randy Gilbert, Palestine, Texas, Jeff Gilbert, Atlanta, Texas; stepson, Rodney Burden, Denton, Texas; sister, Beverly Polley, Currant, Texas; one grandson; nine granddaughters; seven great grandsons; five great- granddaughters; brother- in-law and sister-in-law, Garry and Rose Marsh, St. Joseph; and brother-in- law, Gary Chambers of California.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vaughn Memorial Cemetery, Gilmore, Oklahoma.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.