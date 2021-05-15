Destiny Dawn Gilbert, 28, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Blue Springs, Missouri.

She was born May 21, 1992, in St. Joseph, daughter of Nancy "Blanche" and Willie Gilbert.

She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 2010, and attended Northwest Missouri State University.

She enjoyed camping, motorcycles, painting and calligraphy, she loved to do hair and nails, as well as her music and playing the saxophone, but most especially, she loved spending time with her family.

Destiny was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her brother, Andrew Lee Meyerdirk; maternal grandfather, Harold Akines.

Survivors include: father, Willie Gilbert, mother, Nancy "Blanche" Gilbert both of Saint Joseph; fiance, Brandon Beth, Blue Springs, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Dick and Libby Gilbert, Union Star, Missouri; paternal grandmother, Patricia Zuchowski; maternal grandmother, Barbara Starr, King City, Missouri; as well as several, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Joseph Totton officiating.

The Rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Destiny Gilbert Memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.