Deacon Kenneth

"Kenzie" Gilbert

Deacon Kenneth "Kenzie" Gilbert, 71, St. Joseph, was called into Glory Nov. 29, 2020, at a local hospital.

He was a little man with a big heart.

He loved serving God and children.

He is survived by: his wife Sheila of the home; four daughters; two sons; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

A Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at St. Francis Baptist Temple.

Due to Covid19, seating will be limited to 50, please contact the church for attendance details at 816-232-7355.

The service will be lived streamed on the St. Francis Baptist Temple Facebook page.

Mr. Gilbert has been cremated, under the direction of the Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.