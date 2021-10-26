Jim Giefer, 86, passed on to Glory. He died Oct 24, 2021, at the local St. Joseph hospital. He was born in South Mound, Kansas, parents Frank and Anna Giefer. Jim was the youngest of seven sisters and four brothers who have all proceeded him in death.
Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, who loved to spend time with his family. He graduated 1953 from St. Patrick's High School in Parsons, Kansas, where he met his lifelong sweetheart of 67 years, Shirley Benson. They married in 1954. Jim worked for Wells Fargo 30 years before retiring in 1989 to join his wife working at their owned business, OK Trophy.
Jim enjoyed life to the fullest. He dearly loved his family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, square dancing, boating, coaching girls' softball, playing pool, hunting, umpiring, watched sports, and a HUGE KU Jayhawk Fan. Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus, 4th degree and served as a board member of the Local City Softball Association.
Jim has three children, Christy Giefer Lyons (Mike), Jim E Giefer, Jr. (Lindy), Nancy Giefer Hummel (David), who he loved them all unconditionally and cherished them individually.
Jim has six grandchildren, Jamie (Nate), Jackie (Andrew), Katy (Brandon), Matthew, Megan, and Rachel. He enjoyed spending time with each one.
Jim has eight great- grandchildren, Treyton, Andrew, Luck, James, Grace, Bennett, Charlotte, and Stella. He always said how blessed he was to have such a great family.
A Rosary will be held at Heaton-Bowman Smith Sidenfaden Chapel Oct. 28, at 5 p.m., with a visitation following from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis on Oct. 29 at 10:30.
Graveside service will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the mass.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church or Bishop Leblond High School. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
