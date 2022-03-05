Tommy Gibson, 29, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2022.
On April 29, 1992, he was born to Jeffrey and Pamela Gibson.
Tommy was deep into mixed martial arts. Family lovingly refers to him as their "ninja." He loved all genres of music - writing it, playing it, listening to it - but Tech N9ne was his favorite. Tommy was also a master of movie quotes.
Survivors include his children, Darrian K. and Tylor Mae Gilliland; parents, Jeffrey Gibson (Cindy) and Pamela Gibson; siblings, Glenn McDowell (Mary), Leslie Wheeler, Justin Gibson, Eric Gibson, Kaitlyn Robinson, Gage Cloud-Gibson; great-aunt, Peggy Cunningham; great-uncle, Tommy Cunningham; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
"That's what she said."
Family will gather with friends 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the family. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
