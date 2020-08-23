AGENCY, Mo. - Rita Pauline Gibson, 85, of Agency, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 13, 1935 in Agency, daughter of the late Nettie and John Shields.

She retired from Mid-Buchanan R-V, after 23 years of service. She was a member of the Agency Christian Church.

Rita was preceded in death by: husband, Franklin "Bud" Leroy Gibson; sons: Dennis Allen, Gerald Ray, Richard and son, R.D. "Bo" Gibson; daughter, Jackie Sue Gibson; and her parents.

Survivors include: sons, Frank Gibson, Agency and David (Holly) Gibson, of Nampa, Idaho; daughters: Teresa Goldizen, Agency, Tammy Shelter, Faucett, Missouri and Brenda Severson, Bend, Oregon; 14 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, Bill Shields, Nampa; and her sister, Carlene Karn, St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Funeral Services and live stream: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Inurnment: Agency Cemetery, at a later date.

Memorials are requested to: the Agency Christian Church.

