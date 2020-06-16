Gibson, John G. 1943-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - John Gary Gibson, 76, was born September 14, 1943, the son of John and Twyla Gibson, passed away June 11, 2020.

He is survived by: two children, Randy (Annette) Gibson, Maysville and Robin Pullen, Maysville; sister-in-laws, Betty Gibson, Cameron, andRuth Gibson, St. Joseph; Grandchildren, Shanna (Daniel) Clark, Jonna (Glen) Riley; Jennifer (Lee) Pickard; Bruce (Emily) Gibson; Josh (Carlee) Gibson, and Megan (Floyd) Pullen; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home Memorial Contributions: Love Offerings to the family.

