NEW HAMPTON, Mo. - Diane Renea Gibson, 68, New Hampton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Diane Renea Gibson was born April 7, 1952, at home to her parents, Vern and Lois (Meyer) Dill in New Hampton. She was blessed with the very best parents anyone could have asked for.

She attended grade school in New Hampton and graduated high school from South Harrison. She continued her education at Northwest Missouri State College, where she graduated Suma Cum Laude with a bachelor's in math and science. Upon graduation, she did student teaching in Arizona, which may have sparked her love for traveling the country with her girls. She returned to the Northwest Missouri area and taught around St Joseph. Her love for learning never ended.

She married Stan Gibson on May 31, 1975. From this union, came her greatest joy in life; being a mother.

Tawni Michelle Gibson was born Oct. 27, 1977, followed by Taryn Chantel on Aug. 7, 1982.

In 1984, she began her career at the United States Postal Service. She eventually retired as the Postmaster in Bethany, Missouri. A lifelong member of the New Hampton United Methodist Church, she was a woman of strong faith and amazing moral character.

She has served the church in many capacities through the years and was always involved in church activities.

She served on the Rotary Board and was the first woman to serve on the New Hampton City Council. She was very involved in the Harrison County Food Pantry and was currently serving on the Board.

She was a woman capable of any task, and she passed that on to her daughters. If she didn't know how to do something, she taught herself. She loved to learn and continued to learn and read her whole life.

Diane loved with her whole heart. If she knew you, she cared for your wellbeing. She especially loved kids.

On Dec. 31, 2005, she became Grandma to Blake. Although she was already well-practiced at spoiling young ones, this boy brought a whole new light to her eyes and her life.

She was Grandma Diane to many children, including her great-nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by: her father, Vern Dill; grandparents, John and Mable (Magee) Meyer; grandparents, Joe and Pearl (Sallee) Dill; and uncle, Lynn Meyer.

Diane is survived by: daughters, Tawni Gibson and Taryn (Gibson) Johnson and grandson, Blake Johnson; mother, Lois (Meyer) Dill; sister, Linda (Dill) Daniel and her husband, Terry; nieces and nephews: Beth (Doug) Mitchell, Marissa (Brian) Spillman, Ryan (Stacy) Daniel and Brad (Stacy) Daniel; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harrison County Food Pantry in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.