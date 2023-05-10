He was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Hamilton, Missouri, to Mary and Ray Gibson.
Married wife Barbara in May 1959. They were married 64 years earlier this month.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lewis, Charles and Joe; and sister, Faye.
He is survived by wife of the home; daughters, Debbie Hueser (Tom), of St. Joseph, and Kathy Conner (Jeff), of Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Vanessa Hoffman (Jerry), Casey Hueser (Mima), Whitney Proctor (Mike Trissel), Dillon Neely (Rebekah), and Kinsley Conner; great-grandchildren, Jaycee, Coy, Koby, Casen, Liam, Colson, Ellie, Lilly, Aden, Hudson, and Summer; sister, Mary DeVault, of Savannah; and sister-in-law, Margie Gibson, of Arkansas; several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was employed at Mead Products for 47 years, and was a member of the Trailwinds Flying Club and enjoyed riding his motorcycle on trips.
Special thanks to staff of Ascend Hospice and Anthology of Burlington Creek in Kansas City, Missouri.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
