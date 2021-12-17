TARKIO, Mo. - Timothy Allen Gibler was born in Shenandoah on Feb. 21, 1962. He was one of four sons of Thomas D. "Danny" and Gloria K. (Freshour) Gibler.
Tim graduated from New Market High School and later attended Ellsworth Community College and then Tarkio College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Tim was a talented musician, and lead vocalist for bands Westwind and Midnight Express.
Tim passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at his Tarkio, Missouri home.
He was preceded in death by: his brothers, Steven and Christopher; grandparents, Claude and Thelma Gibler, and Robert and Wilma Freshour; uncles, Richard Freshour and Ron Gibler; and good friends, Bruce "Buzz" Ozenberger and John Baskerville.
Tim is survived by: his parents, Danny and Gloria, both of Tarkio, Missouri; brother, Doug Gibler, Tarkio; nieces, Breanne, Janelle and Alexis Gibler and Gabrielle Jackson; nephew, Tyler Gibler; sister-in-law, Patsy Gibler; aunts, uncles and a wide circle of friends in Missouri and Iowa.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Tarkio.
The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.
Private family inurnment at Villisca Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa.
Online condolences may be left at chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
