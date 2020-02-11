Geyer, Carol 1943-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Carol Geyer, 76, of Albany, passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at her home.

Carol was born June 21, 1943, in Martinsville, Missouri, the daughter of Bernis and Dorthy (Fite) McAninch.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and niece, Lori McAninch Yeager.

On July 2, 1961, Carol was united in marriage to Billie Gene Geyer.

He survives of the home.

She is also survived by: her son, Billy Don Geyer, Albany; daughters: Carol (Laverne) Poff, Gentry, Missouri, Cynthia (Bruce) Provance, Bethany, and Angelia (Dennis) Smith, St. Charles, Iowa; grandchildren: Shelby and Colby Poff, Kye and Meggin Geyer, Addie and Nicholas Smith and Sydney Bowman; brother, Eugene (Shirley) McAninch, Albany; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Carol owned and operated Carol's Upholstery, since 1980.

Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions: Harrison County Hospice, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

