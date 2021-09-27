Geyer, Billie G. 1940-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Billie Gene Geyer, 80, of Albany, passed away Sept. 23, 2021, at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
Billie was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Martinsville, Missouri.
He was the son of Bill and Gladys (Allen) Geyer.
Billie was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked on the road crew for MODOT, before disability and retirement.
On July 2, 1961, he was united in marriage to Carollea May McAninch. She preceded him in death Feb. 8, 2020.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Roberta Edwards.
Survivors: son, Billy Don Geyer, Albany; daughters: Carol (Laverne) Poff, Gentry, Missouri, Cynthia (Bruce) Provance, Bethany, Missouri, Angelia (Dennis) Smith, St. Charles, Iowa; grandchildren: Shelby and Colby Poff, Kye and Meggin Geyer, Addie and Nicholas Smith, Sydney Bowman; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Carolyn Funchess, Cameron, Missouri, Mary (Larry) Allen, St. Joseph, Wanda Findley, Ridgeway, Missouri; brother-in-law, Eugene (Shirley) McAninch, Albany; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
Burial with military rites will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Monday.
Memorial Contributions: Billie Gene Geyer Memorial Fund, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
