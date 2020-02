Anna L. Gervais

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Anna Louise (Cottrell) Gervais, age 68, Phoenix, formerly of Grant City, Missouri, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late William W. and Arlene Cottrell, of Grant City.

Per Anna's request, her body has been cremated.

A Memorial Mass, followed by inurnment, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Palmyra, Missouri.

Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.