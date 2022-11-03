Gerstner, Milton L. 1940-2022 Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Milton Leo Gerstner passed away October 31, 2022 in Independence, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will be held Nov. 19, 2022, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, Missouri. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Easterseals Midwest.
Milton was born in Faucett, Missouri, to George and Lucy (Komer) Gerstner on Oct. 5, 1940. He graduated high school from Christian Brothers in 1958. After meeting the girl of his dreams while working at a grocery store, he convinced her to marry him. Milton and Patricia married on Feb. 12, 1966. Together, they lived in Village of Oaks, Missouri, where they raised their three children, Andrew, Katherine and Patrick.
Milton retired from ADM in 2004. After retirement, he decided sitting still wasn't his specialty and being around and helping others was; so he began working at Easterseals Midwest.
Milton loved his wife, his family, his friends and the Missouri Tigers. He enjoyed being on the lake, working outside, making people laugh with his constant jokes and bragging about his grandchildren and their successes.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Bernard, Pauline (Riga) and Gordon Gerstner; his mother-in-law, Alberta Lyons; and his beloved pet, Bogart.
Milton is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Lyons); their children, Andrew, Katherine (Soldanels) and Patrick (and Pepper) Gerstner; his brothers, Melvin (and Deena), Jim and Ron Gerstner; and his six grandchildren, Alyson, Taylor, Evan Gerstner, Ryan and Rebecca Soldanels and Kobie Gerstner; as well as many extended family consisting of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Villages of Jackson Creek and Harbor Hospice for the care they gave Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.