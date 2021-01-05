Thomas was born June 20, 1939, to Glen and Madge (Miller) German in St. Joseph. He passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Thomas lived all his life in St. Joseph attending grade school and high school there. While attending Central High School, he was a member of the Marine Corp Reserves. He enlisted in the Army in 1957, serving six years. He joined the Coast Guard in 1964, retiring in 1981.

He married Margaret Joyce Strawhacker May 13, 1986, in St. Joseph, where they made their home for 10 years, before moving to Country Club, Missouri, in November 1996.

Tom was preceded by his parents; two sisters, Wealtha Norris and Betty Sanger; three sons, Thomas Dale German, Richard German, Donald Jarrett, and Robert Davies.

He is survived by wife, Margaret Joyce German; two daughters, Terry Rachelle (Tim) Ault Cameron, Missouri, Heather Jarrett St. Joseph; one son, Kenneth German, Allegan, Michigan; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No visitation is planned. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, at Mount Auburn in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.