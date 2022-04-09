Penny Jeanne George, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home.
Ms. George has been employed by Mead Products for 35 years until retiring in 2002. Before that she had worked at Whitaker Cable, Stevens Hat Company and F.M. Stamper Co.
Born Jan. 27, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, and living in Cedar Rapids, Oelwein, Waterloo, Iowa, and Spokane, Washington, before moving to northwest Missouri in 1948 where she lived in Savannah, Maryville, and St. Joseph.
She attended schools in Oelwein, Waterloo, Savannah, and Central High School in St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin C. Hoel and Jean Barton Kerns; sister, Pam Grider.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda; brothers, Les and Dave; grandchildren, Morgan, Whitney and Ben; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment Ashland Cemetery at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.