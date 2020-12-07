George, Dorothy A.

Dorothy A. (Carr) George

GLADSTONE, Mo. -Dorothy Ann (Carr) George, previously of Gladstone, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020.

She recently celebrated her 87th birthday, on Nov. 13.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, Vincil and Cora Carr; her husband, Donald D. George; and two grandchildren.

She will be remembered by: her two sons, Rick (Mary) George of Kansas City, Missouri Michael (Brenda) George of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; three great- great-grandchildren; and three loving siblings.

Since retirement from TWA in 2000, she enjoyed time with friends from her exercise group at NKCH and Benton High School Class of 1952.

Funeral arrangements with Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home, pending. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.