George, Christina L. 1975-2023 Lexington, Mo.

LEXINGTON, Mo. - Christina Lynn George, 47, of Lexington, Missouri, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at Harrison County Hospital, in Bethany, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery.
Christina was born Sept. 9, 1975, in St. Joseph, to Alan George and Cherrill (Nigh) George. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1994 and later attended cosmetology school. She was Christian by faith.
Christina had passion for life, she had a huge heart, was kind and caring. Her son, Zach, was her pride and joy. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Christina loved the outdoors, music, and crocheting.
Survivors include her mother, Cherrill Ann George, of Lexington; her father, Alan Dale George and wife Lori of Amazonia, Missouri; a son, Zachariah George, of Lexington; four siblings, Misty Ann George of Lexington, Talisa Marie Rau, Joshua Allen Chase and Jeffrey Wayne Rau, all of St. Joseph; paternal grandmother, Lucille Weiberg, of St. Joseph; a nephew, McCartney "Mac" Taylor; a niece, Savannah Nevaeh Treadway; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Christina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Shirley May Nigh and Donald Keith Nigh; paternal grandfather, Robert George; and cousins, Valerie Sweet and Chad Nigh. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
