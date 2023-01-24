George, Christina L. 1975-2023 Lexington, Mo.

LEXINGTON, Mo. - Christina Lynn George, 47, of Lexington, Missouri, formerly of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at Harrison County Hospital, in Bethany, Missouri.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery.

