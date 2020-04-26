HAMILTON, Mo. - Artice Lucille Gentry, 91, Hamilton, passed away on April 23, 2020, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

Artice lived in Caldwell County her entire life.

Artice was born on Jan. 11, 1929, near Breckenridge, Missouri, to Thomas Cecil "T.C." and Bonnita Grey (McCartney) Guffey.

She graduated from the Hamilton High School in 1946.

After graduation, she worked at the Stride Rite Shoe Factory, in Hamilton, for nine years.

On Dec. 20, 1952, she married Marshall Dean Gentry, at the Federated Church, in Hamilton.

Together, they worked hard on their farm.

Artice enjoyed the outdoors and worked hard alongside her husband with their farm. She enjoyed mowing, gardening, and cooking.

Reading was also a pastime she enjoyed.

Artice was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and two brothers, Gene and Dean Guffey.

Survivors: children, Cheryl Gentry, Hamilton and Mike (Tammy) Gentry, Kingston, Missouri; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Guffey and Lois Longwell, both of Columbus, Indiana; and other relatives.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Kingston Cemetery, Kingston.

Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020.

Memorials: donor's choice.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.bramfuneralservices.com.