Tyler Dante; Genson, 22, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.

He was born Sept. 11, 1997, to John Coates and Bridget Genson.

Tyler was a very good brother and uncle.

He had a big heart and was a good friend. He was a jokester and liked to see people smile.

He was preceded in death by: grandmother, Cora Dailey; and , grandfather, Don Genson.

Survivors include: mother, Bridget Genson; father, John Coates; siblings, Marcus Genson (Adriana), Dasha Genson, Trevor "De'Ante" Genson (Dayonna), Derek Armstrong, Jamon Hall, and Tierra Graham; grandmother, Jean Genson; aunt, Shelly Holsted (Mark); nephew, De'Ante; niece, Ilianna; cousin, Alex Holsted; aunt, Theresa Genson; uncle, Wayne Genson; Brandon Genson (Roquelle); Chris Cooper; numerous extended family and friends.

Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.