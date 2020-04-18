Geib, Vernon 1920-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Vernon Frederick Geib, 99, of Mound City, went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home, in Cameron, Missouri.

Vernon was born Sept. 29, 1920, west of Craig, Missouri, to William Frederick and Laura Ida Cathleen (Asendorf) Geib.

Vernon attended school near Craig.

Vernon served in the US Marine Corps, during WW II.

He was united in marriage to Velva Iona Moore, on July 24, 1942.

After their marriage, they farmed southwest of Craig for over 40 years, before retiring and moving to Mound City in 1983.

Preceding him in death were: his parents; his wife of over 71 years, Velva Iona; sisters, Pauline Wiener and Violet Rhoades; and grandson, Anthony Geib.

Survivors include: his sons: Kenneth Lee (Elberta) Geib, of Cameron, Larry Gene (Deborah) Geib, of Mound City, and Gary (Ginny) Dean, of Blue Springs, Missouri; daughter, Beverly Ann (Larry) Casey, of Blue Springs; brother, William Eugene (Nancy), of Independence, Missouri; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and nieces and nephews.

Open visitation: beginning 1 p.m. Sunday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, limit of 10 guests in the building at a time.

Graveside services, with military rites: 2 p.m. Monday, Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery, with social distancing observed.

Care entrusted to: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City and Schooler Funeral Home, Craig.

