FAIRFAX, Mo. - Max A. Geib, 89, Fairfax, Missouri, passed away Nov. 6, 2021, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Henry W. and Lydia (Heine) Geib; sister, Maxine Plummer.
Survivors: children, Carol (Patrick) Pijanowski, Greenwood, Missouri, Darrell (Melba) Geib, Elk Horn, Iowa, Howard (Alisa) Geib, Fairfax, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Geib, Rock Port; grandchildren, Brian (Heather) Pijanowski, Derrick (Cody) Pijanowski Alders, Brandon Geib, Kaitlyn Geib, Madison Geib, Connor Geib and fiance Madison, Melissa (Rich) Comstock, Amanda (Ryan) Haas, Rebecca (Chad) Balke, Jadyn Geib, Jessa Geib; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Carol) Geib, Ottumwa, Iowa; nieces, nephews, other family members.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, Missouri.
Family Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, prior to service. Open visitation, 9 a.m., Monday, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.
Memorials: Community Food Pantry, Mound City.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
