Gehrke, Loren 1927-2021 Union County, Iowa

UNION COUNTY, Iowa -Loren Gehrke, 93, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Loren was born May 20, 1927, in Union County, Iowa, to Emil and Tessa Gehrke.
He spent the majority of his career in sales and was a veteran of the Navy.
Loren is survived by: his son, Martin Gehrke; daughter, Donna Gehrke (Timothy White); and grandchildren: Bobby, Nicholas and Alexander; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Mosier.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marilyn .
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Hope United Church of Christ, 19999 State Hwy W, Cosby, MO.
Reverend John Middleton officiating. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
