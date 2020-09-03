MOUND CITY, Mo. - Jane Ann (Moorman) Gegen, 54, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

She was born Nov. 25, 1965, in St. Joseph, to Willis and Vona (Crow) Moorman.

Jane was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mound City.

She was preceded in death by her father, brothers, Rick Moorman and Lance Moorman.

Survivors include: her children, Alexandra Gegen (Ryan Huff), Weilerbach, Germany, Cassandra Striplin (Joshua), St. Louis, Missouri, Curtis Gegen (Renee Doles), St. Joseph; mother, Vona Moorman; grandchildren, Graison Gegen, Aiden Striplin, Charlie Striplin, Cora Gegen-Huff; and partner, Richard Schell.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, Mound City. Inurnment Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests donations to First United Methodist Church or Mound City Public Library. The family requests that masks be worn.

Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.