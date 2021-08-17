ROCK PORT, Mo. - Ralph Dean Gayler, 99, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.
Preceded: parents, Thomas and Bessie (Seabourn) Gayler; wife, Eva Gayler; son, Larry "Cotton" Gayler; two sisters; two brothers.
Survivors: son, Ron (Barbara) Gayler, Youngsville, Louisiana; grandchildren, Randy Gayler, Joplin, Missouri, Erin (Jason) Jones, Austin, Texas, Jessica (Corey) Morgan, Youngsville; great grandchildren, Jack, Hank, Kate Morgan, Youngsville; nieces, nephews.
Graveside Service and Inurnment: 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
No visitation.
Memorials: Rock Port Senior Center.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
