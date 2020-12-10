ROCK PORT, Mo. - Larry K. "Cotton" Gayler, 73, Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.
Preceded: mother, Eva (Millsap) Gayler.
Survivors: father, Ralph Gayler; brother, Ronald (Barbara) Gayler, Youngsville, Louisiana; nieces, Erin (Jason) Jones, Austin, Texas, Jessie (Corey) Morgan, Youngsville; nephew, Randy Gayler, Joplin, Missouri; other nieces, nephews.
Graveside Service and Inurnment: 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
There is no visitation.
Memorials: Larry "Cotton" Gayler Memorial Fund
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.