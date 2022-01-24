SKIDMORE, Mo. - Michael Lynn Gay, Sr., 61, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. He was born to John "Jack" C. Jr. and Genila S. (Hamilton) Gay on April 4, 1960, in St. Joseph. He graduated from Central in 1978. Mike worked as a truck driver. He loved watching The Kansas City Chiefs, drag races, spending time with his loved ones and beloved dogs.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Earnastine (Dent) Gay; Harry and Mable (Harguss) Hamilton; uncles, Richard L. Gay and Lonnie L. Gay Sr.
Mike is survived by his parents; daughter, Michele Gay; son, Michael Gay Jr.; brother, Jon "Brian" (Airis) Gay; grandchildren, Warren Davis III, Taylor Davis, Riley Chenoweth, Christian Chenoweth, Paris Chenoweth, Kamdyn Kukuc, Zachary Gay, Matthew Gay, Noah Gay; several nieces and nephews; and Kayla Crandall whom he helped raise.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 26. from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Please wear a mask.
Due to covid funeral services will be private and for immediate family only. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.