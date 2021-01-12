TROY, Kan. - Erma E. (Thomas) Gaul, 103, of Troy, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Erma was born on Oct. 7, 1917, in Troy, to Charles and Thelma (Schaufler) Thomas. She was a lifelong resident of Troy and a homemaker.

Erma is a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas.

She was preceded by her first husband, Loroff Dittemore; her daughter, Linda Saffell; her second husband, Raymond Gaul; and brother, Charles Thomas.

Survivors include her daughter, Judith Pissott (Edward) of Tampa Bay, Florida; son-in-law, Larry Saffell of West Covina, California; four grandchildren, Tammy Gatlin (Shane), Tra Pissott, Brooke Sweeney-Pouliot (Joel), Craig Saffell (Jamiee); multiple great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Wilma Thomas, of San Diego, California.

Private family graveside services were held at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.