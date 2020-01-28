Gaugh, Kathleen 1931-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Kathleen Gaugh, 88, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Mosaic Health Care, Maryville.

Kathleen was born on April 26, 1931, in Quitman, Missouri, to Russell Byron and Lula Mae (Parshall) Young.

They preceded her in death.

She was also preceded by: her husband, Norman Gaugh, in 1999; and her 12 brothers and sisters.

She lived in the area most all of her life, except for the four years her husband, Norman, served in the US Air Force.

She graduated from Maryville High School, and had worked at Montgomery Wards and Sears, and later was the co-owner of the Gaugh Drug Store, in Maryville, for many years.

Kathleen was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

She was a member, and past president of PEO, Chapter K.P. and was a Jaycee Wife.

She liked antiques, bowling and was an avid bridge player.

She loved her family, and her two beloved pets, Harpo and Bentley.

Her survivors include: her two sons, David (Jill) Gaugh, Alexandria, Virginia, and John Gaugh, Chattanooga, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Mackenzie Gaugh, Kansas City, Missouri, and Ashlee (Cary) Bohn, Decator, Texas; three great-grandchildren: Makenna, Parker and Jaxson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, Jan. 28. 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to: New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.