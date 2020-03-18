Gaudreau, Stephen W. 1961-2020

Stephen W. Gaudreau, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

He was born Feb. 2, 1961, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Stephen married Susan Arlene Dykes, Dec. 22, 2000.

She survives of the home.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1978. He was in the 3rd Battalion-3rd Marines, Hawaii, and served on six different ships.

Stephen enjoyed music, NASCAR, sports and animals. He always had a good sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Richard and Susan (Donaldson) Gaudreau; and brother, Ricky Cacy.

Additional survivors include: children: Melissa Dominguez (Tony), Megan Martin (Ron), Stephen Gaudreau, Christina Gaudreau-Ergenbright (Nathan) and Alexandra Collins (Brandon); 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Ken Gaudreau; sisters, Robin Gaudreau (Gina) and Barbara Sofia (Tony); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens, at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.