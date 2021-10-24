William "Bill" J. Gatton Jr. 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 21, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of the late Minnie and William Gatton, Sr.
He attended St. John's Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri, then worked at Continental Can Corporation, retired from Quaker Oats and retired from the St. Joseph School District.
Bill volunteered for several years at the Red Cross and for the St. Joseph Police Department.
His passion was woodworking.
He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Andy and Frank Gatton.
Survivors include: wife, Sandy L. Gatton of the home; son, Terry (Lori) Monger, St. Joseph; daughters: Kelly (Bob) Dynes, St. Joseph, Joel Gatton, Paola, Kansas and Shannon Gatton, St. Joseph; three grandchildren: Hannah, Rylee and Josh; two great grandchildren, Aubree and Gunner; sisters, Patricia Shipley, Mary Hosey, Sue Mollu and Teresa Miller.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, David Mejia officiating.
Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Inurnment will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
