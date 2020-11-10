Gatewood,John 1948-2020

AGENCY, Mo. - John Gatewood, 71, of Agency, passed away, Nov. 6, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 30, 1948, to Farrel L. and Maxine Ruth (L'Hommadieu) Gatewood.

John started playing guitar at the age of 13. He had a gift of country music and loved to entertain. He never failed to bring a crowd to their feet when he sang.

When he was not entertaining, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, Letty, their dog Sassy, friends and family.

John worked in construction nearly all his life, most recently for Interurban for the past 4 years.

He was witty and had a wonderful sense of humor that will be greatly missed. He never met a stranger and leaves behind many friends and family that will miss him.

John was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Johnny Gatewood; brother, Donald Gatewood; and his granddaughter, Bailee Wennihan.

He is survived by: his wife, Letty; son, Steve Cusick; daughter, Gina Gatewood-Johnson and husband, Kevin; step-daughters, Shelly Kalamon and Sherry Kerns (Jim Miester); brother, Robert Gatewood; sister, Cheryl Dicavolo and husband, Vincent; numerous grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.

Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House.

Special thanks to Larry and Connie Wilmes, Shelly Kalamon, Cody and Ashley Evans, and Ed, Stacy and Andrew Furbee. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.