Gatewood, Jimmie 1931-2020

HARDY, Ark. - Jimmie Gatewood, 89, Hardy, formerly of St. Joseph and Rector, Arkansas, passed away Oct. 15, 2020, at Phil and Flo Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy (Stout) Gatewood, in Jan. 2019.

Jimmie was born April 11, 1931, in Bakersfield, California, the son of Roland Gatewood and Jewell Martin.

He was raised in Rector by his maternal grandparents then served five years in the Army during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Jimmie worked at the Armour Packing House in St. Joseph and later directed, along with his wife Dorothy, a mission for the poor and needy of Clay County, Arkansas.

Jimmie was baptized on Easter Sunday, April 22, 1962, at Savannah Avenue Baptist Church in St. Joseph.

Jimmie was also preceded in death by: his parents; ex-wife, Betty (Carter) Blair; two sisters; and grandson, Travis Jabary.

He is survived by: one brother, Sam Williams; sister-in-law, Vera Jones; seven children: Lillian Shelton, Brenda Chilcoat, Fred Gatewood, Arthur Tubb, James Gatewood, Susan Prescott and Penny Gatewood; 17 grandchildren; and his long-time friend, companion, caregiver and grandson of the heart, Mark Noblin, along with his two sons, Justin Noblin and Kyle Noblin.

Jimmie was cremated, per his wishes, and a memorial service with full military honors will be held for him at Dorothy's grave in Kinsey Cemetery in Butler County, Missouri, at 1 p.m. on Thursday; Oct. 29, 2020. Chaplain Billy Orr will officiate.

Cotrell Funeral Service in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is honored to serve the family of Jimmie Gatewood.

Online condolences at www.cotrellfuneralservice.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.