Gates, Roberta M. Craig, Mo.

Roberta M. Gates
CRAIG, Mo. - Roberta Mae Gates, age 102, Craig, Missouri, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Tiffany Care Center, Mound City, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Craig Presbyterian Church yard adjacent to the church. Family visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. with coffee and cinnamon rolls being served. It is suggested that you bring your own lawn chair.
Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Presbyterian Children's Home or the Mound City Senior Center. Arrangements Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig.
Full obituary information can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
