Gates, Richard L. Gower, Mo.

Richard L. Gates
GOWER, Mo. - Richard Louis Gates, 81, of Gower, Missouri, passed away March 20, 2021.
Survived by his wife, Ruth Gates; daughter, Ann (Dan) Wallace; son, Dean Gates; grandchildren Dakota, and Nicole Wallace and Donnie Gates; brothers, Ron (Phyliss) Gates, Jerry (Martha) Gates, Steve (Pat) Gates, and Greg (Denise) Gates; sisters, Linda (Gary) Lister, Liz (Jim) Selle, Karen (Bob) Collier, and Joanne (Steve) Golding; brother-in-law, Charles Auxier; sister-in-law Linda Auxier.
The register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Allen Cemetery, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
