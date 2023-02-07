Gates, Barbara A. 1931-2023 Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. - Barbara Ann Gates, daughter of Warren and Barbara Geis Culver, was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and left the troubles of this world behind to enter her Heavenly home on Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 91 years.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Nancy Rhoades and her husband, Danny, of Lebanon, Missouri, and Karon Kessler and her husband, Gary, of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Lance Rhoades, and his wife, Julie, Kelly Rhoades, and his wife Bridget, Casey Massey, and her husband Matthew, Allison Kessler and Emily Arnold and her husband, Andrew; great-grandchildren, Shannon, Kyle, Nick, Levi, Dustin and his wife Emily, Paige, Chance, Easton, Ryder, Reece, Rhett, Cannon, Lincoln, RyAnn and Grace; great-great-grandchildren, Kasen, Jameson and Kinley; siblings, Mary Beth Schenecker and Steve Culver and his wife, Patty, all of St. Joseph, Susie and her husband, Jim, of Florida; other relatives and many special friends.
Those preceding her in death include her parents; her husband, Michael George Gates; and one son, Michael DeTalent Gates.
Visitation 6 to 8 pm Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Shadel's Colonial Chapel, 1001 Lynn St, Lebanon, MO 65536, funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 345 Grand Ave., Lebanon,, MO 65536.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested in memory of Barbara to St. Francis deSales Catholic Church or Lifepoint Church. Donations may be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948 or 1001 N. Lynn, Lebanon, MO 65536. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
