Fred W. Gaston Jr.
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Fred "JR" Wesley Gaston Jr., 74, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Survivors: son, Kevin Gaston (Mandy), Chillicothe; daughters, Janet Cramer (John), Ludlow, Missouri, Vicki Vadnais (Chad) Chillicothe, and Janelle Crockett (Shaun), Chillicothe; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Visitation: 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.