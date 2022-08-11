Gasper, Kevin W. 1956-2022 Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. - Kevin Wayne Gasper passed away suddenly on Aug. 8, 2022. Kevin was born Feb. 9, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth and Doris (DeVall) Gasper.
Kevin grew up in St. Joseph and excelled in track and tennis. After graduation Kevin joined the Air Force and continued to work towards his goal of becoming a Pharmacist. After graduating with his degree in Pharmacy, he married the love of his life, Janet Louise Russell, on Oct. 15, 1983, and had three children who he loved very much. Kevin was a Pharmacist for the past 40 years at Lake of the Ozarks Hospital, St. John's Hospital and Walgreens.
Kevin's greatest pleasure in life was taking care of his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was the best father and grandfather. The greatest joy he had was seeing his grandchildren walk through the door and yell "Grandpa!"
Kevin was procedded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his wife; his children, Jennifer Ritzer and husband Timothy, of Nixa, Missouri, Brian Gasper and wife Ashley, of Ozark, Missouri, and Caitlin Gasper of Ozark; as well as his grandchildren, Weston, William, Beckett, Abigail and Graylen.
Services are planned for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Barnes Funeral Home in Ozark, Missouri. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. and internment following at Richwood Cementary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
