Gasper, Donald L. 1931-2022 Topeka, Kan.

TOPEKA, Kan. - Donald Lee Gasper, 90, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
His family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 3033 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka. Cremation will take place following the service.
Inurnment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date.
In Don's honor, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Music Department, 3033 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS 66611.
To read the full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
