Gaskill, Steven A. 1955-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Steven Allen Gaskill, 64, of Maryville, passed away June 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Steve was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Maryville.

His parents were Kenneth David and Lois Irene (Chaney) Gaskill; they preceded him in death.

Also preceding him in death: one son, Nicholas Michael Davidson; his sisters: Diane Gaskill in infancy, Sharon Holliday, and Ethel Kay; and one brother, Terry Eugene Gaskill.

Steve was a life- long resident of the Maryville area.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Steve very much loved his family.

He was a teacher and was very patient with them.

He loved working on vehicles and anything to do with working with his hands.

He liked to talk with his friends and talk on the CB radio.

He was a local businessman and owned and operated his own sanitation service.

On Dec. 1, 1973, in Maryville, Steve was united in marriage to Ann Louise Davidson; she survives of the home.

His other survivors include: his son Anthony (Nicole) Gaskill of Maryville; his daughter Stephanie (John) Amlong of Union Star, Missouri; six grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, and Zach Davis, Natasha Puckett, MacKenzie Evans and Charlyse Branson; one brother, Robert Gaskill; and two sisters, Peggy Schieber and Marcia Gaskill.

Mr. Gaskill has been cremated, under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial visitation for Steve will be held from6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Bram funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Steve Gaskill Memorial Fund, at the Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.