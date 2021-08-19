Peggy Joan Garvey, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
On Feb. 5, 1931, she was born in Troy, Iowa, to Albert and Bessie (Thompson) George.
Peggy married John Vincent Garvey on June 4, 1964.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. While an immaculate home maker known for her love of cooking and gardening, she also worked outside of the home as a waitress and at the Brown Shoe Factory in Brookfield, Missouri, during her early adult life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John V. Garvey; son, Richard "Rick" Thompson; grandson, Richard "Eric" Thompson; sisters, Jane Jenkins, Lou Ann Hill; and brother, William Dale George.
Survivors include grandson, Christopher Thompson; granddaughter-in-law, Hallie Thompson; great-grandchildren, Grace, Calvin and Blakeley Thompson, Andrew and Laura Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service 2:30 p.m. Friday, Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Noyes Home for Children.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.