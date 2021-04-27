Garton, Barbara L. 1946-2021

SARASOTA, Fla. - Mrs. Barbara Lee Garton, age 74, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away April 10, 2021, at Tidwell Hospice after a short illness. Barbara was born July 31, 1946, to the late Don and Dolores Dorsey.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Richard P. Garton, also of Sarasota; son, Richard L. Garton (Jamie) of St. Joseph; daughters, Dena G. Watkins (Clay) and Tammy Smith of Covington, Georgia; grandchildren, Ambra Smith (Jake), Austin Garton (Kaycee), Colton Garton (Ashley), Clinton Watkins, Henry "Hank" Watkins (Nicole), Clayton Watkins and Brandy Skinner; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers, Darold Dorsey (Dolores), Denny Dorsey and Brian Dorsey; and her sisters, Debbie (Vernon) Noah and Davona Cluck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna Moore, Beverly O'Riley; and brother, Delbert Dorsey.
Barbara was a nurse and worked in several areas of nursing, and always had an extra sense and dimension that she brought to caring for her patients. She retired in 2009.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
