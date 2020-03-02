CAMERON, Mo. - Doris Marie Garrison, 92, passed away Feb. 29, 2020.

She was born Dec. 18, 1927, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Walter and Annie (Oliver) Harrison.

Her life was devoted to music. Doris had a natural gift for playing the piano. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons for 30 years, teaching singer-songwriter and pianist, Bruce Hornsby.

Doris played the piano in church since twelve years of age.

She was raised in The Church of The Nazarene and has served as church pianist for 11 years, at Kendall Chapel in Hamilton, Missouri, where her son, David, serves as pastor.

Doris is preceded by: her parents, Walter and Annie Harrison; husband, Jay Garrison; and son, Billy Garrison.

Survivors: Sons: David (Terry) Garrison, Cameron, and Don Garrison, Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Pat (Ed) Sutherland, Kingsport, Tennessee; sisters: Anne (Grady) Smith, Betty (Bubba) Baggott and Annette Harrison; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services: 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at the Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

A service will be held at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Chapel, Nashville, with burial at Spring Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.