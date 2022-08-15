OLATHE, Kan. - Funeral services for Arlene E. Garrison was at 2 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022, in the Wesley United Methodist Church, 113 East 9th Street, Trenton. The Rev. Steve Martin will officiate. Kathleen Holeman of St. Joseph will sing "Take My Hand, Precious Lord" and "He Touched Me."

Mrs. Garrison, 94, a longtime resident of Trenton, Missouri, died July 30, 2022, at Santa Marta Senior Living Community, in Olathe, Kansas. She was a retired Trenton R-9 School District educator.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Garrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.