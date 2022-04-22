Garrett, Donald L. 1954-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Donald Lee Garrett, 67, Stanberry, Missouri, died April 19, 2022, following a decade long battle against cancer. He was born on Dec. 19, 1954, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Morris Garrett and Freda Violet (Ray) Garrett, both of whom preceded him in death.
Don married Teresa Lingenfelter, and to this union, four children were born. They divorced in 2000. He then married Judy Spencer Beatty on July 28, 2007, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. She survives of the home.
Don enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1973. Following his service, he joined Northrup Grumman in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, outside of Chicago. He was with the company for 27 years, until he became ill with cancer in 2009. He moved to Stanberry in 2010.
In addition to his beloved wife, Judy, Don is survived by his children, Jeremy (Kristy) Garrett, of Lake Villa, Illinois, Samantha (Paul) Nash of Tomball, Texas, Suzanne (Mark) Gersch of Aurora, Illinois, and JoLynne (Greg) Friend of Hebron, Illinois; his stepchildren, Amanda (Trent) Scott of Savannah, Missouri, Emily (Michael) Vitris of Austin, Texas, and Matthew (Heidi) Beatty of Parnell, Missouri; grandchildren, Kai and Lucas Garrett, Joshua, Ryan, Austin, and Justin Nash, Gina, Nicole, and EmmaLee Gersch, Elliot and Nathaniel Friend, Ella Scott, Rivers, Henry, and Charters Vitris, and Jackson and Allison Beatty; his brother, Dale (Leslie) Garrett of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his sister, Donna (Jeff) Fox of Jessieville, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews, other family, and a host of friends.
Don was an avid golfer, and fisherman. He was happiest when he was on the links or sitting in a boat casting a line into the water. When not on the water or at the golf course, Don could often be found cheering his grandchildren on at a game, or a recital, or playing games with any of the 17 of them he could find. Whether cards, video games, Monopoly, Clue, or Candyland, cheering on his beloved Chicago Bears, or the Kansas City Chiefs, being with the grandchildren was the delight of his life. He was a voracious reader, and always had a pile of books on his nightstand and downloaded on his tablet. He was a true Renaissance man, someone who appreciated life and exemplified kindness. Don's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Don's kindness, his curiosity, his love of reading, and travel, his love of family, and zest for life will live on through them. Spending time with his family was always his greatest comfort and strength.
Don has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Don requested that there be no public funeral service or scheduled visitation. Instead, he asks his family and his friends to remember him with a round of golf or spending some time fishing or hiking with their family. Celebrate his life, by celebrating yours.
There will be a private family celebration of his life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Gentry County Library and/or Mosaic Home Health and Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.