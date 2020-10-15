Theresa Kay Garner, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care due to COVID-19.

She was born Feb. 27, 1973, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Benton High School.

She worked at Western Reception Diagonostic and Correctional Center as a Caseworker.

She enjoyed baking and making fancy desserts, crafting, was a big fan of the rock band KISS, Betty Boop, and Mickey Mouse, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children, nieces and nephews.

Theresa is survived by: her children, Gracie and Cody Garner of the home; their father and her former husband, Bill Garner; mother, Sharon (Bruce L) Davis; father, Mike (Kendal) McBride both of St. Joseph; sister, Ginger (Pat) McGuire, Maysville, Missouri; Shawn McBride, St. Joseph; step-brothers, Christopher (Becky) Gee and Jared (Tracie) Davis, step-sisters, Rhonda (Geoff) Gould and Amber (Josh) Wallace; nieces and nephews: Eisley, Owen, Bianca, Ethan, Cooper, Gracelynn, Jacee and Jerzi.

The family will receive friends to celebrate Theresa's life at 5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, at Hyde Park.

She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.