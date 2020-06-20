Robert "Bobby" E. Gardner, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born April 18, 1956, in St. Joseph, son of the late Leatha and Wiley Gardner.

Bobby was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Wiley "Sonny" Gardner; sisters: Patricia Herrick, Gloria Williams, and Barbara Ann Pyles.

Survivors include: wife, Vicky Gardner; sons, Robert Eugene (Donna) Gardner, Jr., Cody Gardner, Bronson Gardner, and Robert Nickols; daughter, Michelle Phroper; and step-daughter, Carolyn Grable; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a step-grandson; brothers, Harry "Butch" and Larry "Dino" Gardner; sisters, Nancy Crockett and Linda (Shannon) Wolfe; and numerous, nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Funeral services: 2 p.m Tuesday, June 23, 2020, all at Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers, to the Bobby Gardner memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online funeral fund at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.