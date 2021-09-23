Robert E. "Bob" Gardner, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
On March 18, 1939, he was born to Bernie and Betsy (Edwards) Gardner in Kirksville, Missouri.
Bob served as a proud member of the United States Marines, for over 20 years.
He enjoyed 40 years of marriage with his wife, Roxie; she survives of the home.
Bob was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Most of all, he loved spoiling his beautiful wife.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Lee Gardner.
Survivors include: his wife; children: Rika, Nancy, Robert, Betty, Bo (Jodie), Keri (Walter), Jody (Becky), Micah; grandchildren: Nick, Stacey, Cassie, Edward, Troy, Chase, Aaron, Chelsea, Josh, Alivia, Shyann, Darrel, Jaylyn, Jody, Dallas, Dash, Baylee, Brynlee; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings: William Gardner, (Big) Nancy Hill, Penny Butler.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.