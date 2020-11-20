Gardner, Leona

Leona Gardner

ALBANY, Mo. - Leona Gardner, 85, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Survivors: daughters, Charlene (Dave) Frame, New Hampton, Missouri, Jean (Steve) Fahrenkrug, Bonner Springs, Kansas; sons, Larry (Ginger) Murphy, Garland, Texas, Dennis (Lea) Murphy, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Christy (Robb) Botens, Matt Gilbert, Rebecca (Derek) Boulanger, Amanda (Daniel) Novak, Melinda (David) Atwell, Lydia (Jonathan) Lombardi, JC (Krystal) Frame, Christy (BJ) Goble, Dallas Frame, Bailey Fahrenkrug; Sam Fahrenkrug; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Vandyken, Olathe, Kansas; brother-in-law, Lawrence Gardner, Wisconsin.

Graveside Service and Burial: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. There is no scheduled family visitation, however friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Monday at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. The family would like to request masks be worn.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.