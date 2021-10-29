Gardner, Lauren R. 1983-2021 St. Charles, Mo.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Lauren Gardner passed away Oct. 27, 2021, in St Charles, Missouri, at the age of 37.
Lauren was born in St Joseph and is survived by her loving mother and step father, Karen and James Corne, of St Charles; father, Larry Gardner, of St Joseph; and beloved grandparents, Nancy and Everett Bromley, of St Joseph. She was the loving niece, cousin and friend to many.
Lauren was a kind soul with a passion for animals of all sorts. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the World Wildlife fund or the ASPCA., charities that were both dear to her heart.
A private ceremony for family will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Hutchens Funeral Home in St Peter's, Missouri. hutchensfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.